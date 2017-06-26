Nintendo anuncia fecha de lanzamiento de la Super NES Classic Edition

COLIMANOTICIAS

España.- Modo 7, rotaciones en 360º, 32.000 colores, sprites detalladísimos, la revolución de los cartuchos de 32 megas, el chip Super FX… Todos estos términos están asociados a la consola que albergó un catálogo de juegos que muchos consideran el mejor de la historia.

Prepárate para revivir la gloria del ’cerebro de la bestia’ con la nueva Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System, a la venta a partir del 29 de septiembre.

Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System incluye 21 juegos preinstalados entre los que se encuentran clásicos atemporales de sagas emblemáticas como Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Mario Kart, Super Metroid y F-ZERO.

Además, los jugadores de toda Europa tienen la oportunidad de disfrutar de juegos cuyo lanzamiento original sólo se dio en América y Japón, como EarthBound, Final Fantasy III o Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars.

Y como gran exclusiva, los usuarios de Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System podrán disfrutar de Star Fox 2, la secuela directa de Star Fox (llamado Starwing en Europa) que nunca llegó a ser lanzada, ¡ni siquiera en Japón!

Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System tiene la misma apariencia y tacto que la consola original –pero en versión Mini–, y viene con los siguientes 21 juegos preinstalados:

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy IIIF-ZERO

Kirby

Super StarKirby’s Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi’s Island

Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System incluye un cable HDMI, un cable de alimentación USB, y dos mandos con cable Super NES Classic Controller – una opción ideal para disfrutar de ‘jugar a dobles’ como antaño con todos los juegos que lo permiten, como Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting, Super Mario Kart, Contra III: The Alien Wars y Secret of Mana.

Fuente: http://www.vrutal.com

